DJ Zinhle set to launch her own range of face masks

DJ Zinhle has conquered the world of music and home decor, but now it’s time for her to tackle the fashion industry.

The star confirmed on social media that she is set to launch her own range of face masks on Friday, 19 June.

The “stereoscopic UV-proof mask” will be available in packs of two and is designed to prevent inhalation of pollen, dust and smog.

The masks are also described as featuring a “3D design, fashion style”.

Launching Friday 19/06/2020. To be notified as soon as these masks are available for purchase, sign up using the link below:https://t.co/Gq6RrsVnb7 pic.twitter.com/tIFzYJVWiy — #URaMiracle #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 17, 2020

Zinhle modelled the adult mask and enlisted the help of daughter Kairo to showcase the kids’ version.

The DJ is not the only celebrity to venture into the face mask business – Somizi revealed back in April that he wanted to create a range of affordable and fashionable masks for the public.

He even gave a sneak peek when he posted a picture on Instagram of him wearing a black and white checkered mask that matched his jacket and beanie.

Several fashion designers such as Gert-Johan Coetzee, Rich Mnisi, David Tlale and Khosi Nkosi have also launched their own collections.

Take a look at some of their trendy masks available on the market, as worn by local stars:

Lerato Kganyago wearing Gert-Johan Coetzee

Sarah Langa wearing Rich Mnisi

David Tlale

Ntando Duma wearing Khosi Nkosi

