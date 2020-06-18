Celebrities 18.6.2020 08:25 am

Bonang claps back at Tyrese about spreading fake news about SA

Citizen Reporter
Tyrese. Image: Instagram

Other SA stars also spoke out.

Instagram and twitter followers were left shocked after the Fast and Furious actor, Tyrese posted a compilation picture of white slaves, a little girl shopping with access to only black dolls, white pedicurists massaging Asian women and a white woman nursing a black baby with her madam in the forefront with the caption saying: “Get to Youtube. this is what is going on in South Africa……[SIC]”

He was making reference to a YouTube video titled: South Africa – Poor whites, rich blacks.

The images are the work of Photographer Chris Buck and artist, Julia Fullerton.

Bonang called the actor out:


South Africa rapper also Shomadjozi commented on the photo asking Tyrese, if his account had been hacked.

Actress and singer Dineo Langa also wasn’t having it:


