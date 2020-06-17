Ntando’s daughter’s reaction to gift is totes adorbs

Local award-winning TV host, actress and entrepreneur Ntando Duma Mthombeni got her baby girl, Sbahle, a pair of shoes she’s always wanted … and the little one’s reaction really snags our heartstrings.

Followers immediately took to her Twitter thread and posted comments like: “How did you make your child like this? You have to release a book yoh!” and “The ‘my gosh’ sent me. She’s super adorable.”

Posting the short video on her Twitter feed, Ntando said: “I got Sbahle the shoes she’s always wanted and more! And this was her reaction.”

In case you missed this little angel serving up all kinds of cuteness, you can watch the video here:

Compile By Hayden Horner

