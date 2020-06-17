Khanyi Mbau on being the ‘mother of all slay queens’ and why she gives Mihlali props  

After reflecting on her love life and the decisions she has made in that regard, Khanyi Mbau has come to the conclusion that love and relationships aren’t what they used to be.

Speaking during an interview with radio personality Macgyver ‘Macg’ Mukwevho, Mbau commented on her status as “the mother of all slay queens”.

“Dude it hit me on my 30th. I was like ‘I am that girl, the oldest girl in the club!’ It was horrible,” she said.

“I’m grateful that I am a has-been in this generation because their love now is so fickle. It’s so empty. A relationship is a month. A relationship is a DM. You know they break up via SMS and men have so many options now because there is Instagram.

“I feel sorry for them but I like their game, they’re liberated. They’re not living under the black cloud that I had to carry so they can literally date anyone’s dad and be proud of it.”

However, Mbau said these “slay queens” now come to her for a class in pursuit of lessons such as ‘how to get him to buy me a car’.

“I still keep them close to remind them of their mental state and remind them that this is not gonna last forever. Be able to sit with yourself when you’re 35 and say ‘I’m okay with this’.”

When asked why she put an end to that life and began working for her money by leveraging her celebrity status, Mbau said she was just simply tired of living that life.

“I was broke. I was tired of being fulfilled by someone or being with someone who can pay for my bills. Like I said, I was angry so no one could stand me anymore. I had to work because there was no other option and I like living soft so I had to learn.”

She believes this was a good thing, however, because it taught her the true extent of her capabilities.

She went on to comment about how she believes modern-day “slay queens” aren’t on the level she was on because of how they leverage certain things to create the appearance of a luxurious life without actually owning anything themselves or generating any real wealth.

“The industry is so boring now because everyone is curated. For us, what sold is you being yourself so I’m still the same old G,” said Mbau.

However, Mbau did shout out creator Mihlali Ndamase whom she says is beautiful and “killing the game”.

The conversation then moved to her baby brother, Lasizwe Dambuza, whom she called “an overachiever”.

She commented on how he, himself, was chasing fame, adding that he was yet to find that one thing that cements him as an iconic public figure.

While she is proud of what he has achieved as a YouTuber, she believes he needs to “level up” because the market is becoming oversaturated.

When asked by MacG how she believes an up-and-coming entertainer can stand out from the crowd, Mbau advised that one should stay as authentic as they possibly can and speak their truth.

“What brands and broadcasters do is they try and censor you but that’s not being a superstar. Being a superstar is breaking out and having people believe in you so much that their numbers will need you to make any brand work.

“My numbers and my pull has always been above any brand. I don’t care how much money the brand has.”

Mbau will be using this platform for her next chapter as an entrepreneur.

To that effect, she said she would be putting together an “emporium” of psychologists because she believes in the importance of one’s mental health and investing in taking care of it.

“I’m trying to teach people that as much as you look after your teeth or you go to the doctor when you have flu, look after your mind.”

Mbau criticised the negativity that existed on social media as a symptom of people’s need for a service like the one she was trying to put together.

A service she saw the need for after years of being in therapy herself.

“Therapy is like gym. You’re not gonna see results on the first day [or] in one month. It first needs to start becoming a lifestyle and a habit, then from there you’re gonna start seeing what your body really needs.”

She also reflected on the mistakes she had made in some of her friendships and personal relationships as a result of her depression – something she became aware of during her therapy.

Celebrities such as Amstel, Linda Moeketsi, Babalwa Mneno and Kelly Khumalo are among the people she said she hurt during her darkest period and has unfortunately not been able to mend fences with these celebs due to her behaviour and self-proclaimed lack of remorse.

Watch the full interview below:

