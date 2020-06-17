Celebrities 17.6.2020 12:21 pm

Rapper Pitch Black Afro’s court judgment postponed to Thursday

Citizen reporter
Rapper Pitch Black Afro’s court judgment postponed to Thursday

Pitch Black Afro, accused of murdering his wife Catherine Modisane, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate court on Thursday File photo: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA).

The rapper is standing trial for allegedly killing his wife, Catherine Modisane, two years ago at a bed and breakfast in Johannesburg.

Rapper Pitch Black Afro was reportedly a no-show in court on Wednesday for judgment in his murder trial in which he is accused of killing his wife.

The rapper, real name Thulani Ngcobo, was scheduled to appear at the High Court in Johannesburg, however, SowetanLive reports that he was left behind by transport ferrying inmates to the court.

The matter has reportedly been postponed to Thursday.

The rapper is standing trial for allegedly killing his wife, Catherine Modisane, two years ago at a bed and breakfast in Johannesburg.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pitch Black Afro ‘knew his actions would lead to wife’s death’ 16.3.2020
Pitch Black Afro’s wife died of head injuries from beating, court hears 21.2.2020
Pitch Black Afro denied bail, back behind bars until April 12 25.3.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 