Rapper Pitch Black Afro’s court judgment postponed to Thursday

Rapper Pitch Black Afro was reportedly a no-show in court on Wednesday for judgment in his murder trial in which he is accused of killing his wife.

The rapper, real name Thulani Ngcobo, was scheduled to appear at the High Court in Johannesburg, however, SowetanLive reports that he was left behind by transport ferrying inmates to the court.

The matter has reportedly been postponed to Thursday.

The rapper is standing trial for allegedly killing his wife, Catherine Modisane, two years ago at a bed and breakfast in Johannesburg.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

