Urban Zulu opens flagship store at The Marc in Sandton

In unprecedented times that have seen numerous fashion retail outlets shut down, local fashion brand Urban Zulu goes bold and opens up a new flagship store at The Marc, in the heart of SA’s financial district, Sandton.

“Now is the time to buy black,” says Papy Kaluw, founder and director of Urban Zulu. “As Africans, clothing is an important avenue that we use to express ourselves.

“It’s important for us as local fashion brands to keep our heads up during trying times – it’s hard to recover in the market when coming from the back foot.”

The store opened its doors on Monday from 9am-5pm on weekdays and 9am-1pm on weekends.

Having made their first public appearance in three years when they showcased at AFI Fashion Week in March, Urban Zulu has been working tirelessly behind the scenes refining the look and feel of their brand.

Celebrating 10 years in the fashion industry this year, Urban Zulu marks their new decade with a brand-new unique aesthetic and Urban Zulu print known as The Future Collection.

Under lockdown restrictions, valued Urban Zulu clientele will be able to book “Pop In” slots to shop for their winter essentials. They will receive a free style consultation or simply shop as a walk-in customer and adhere to the respective social distancing guidelines.

Follow Urban Zulu on social media to follow their bold, new and exciting journey and to find out how you can book your “Pop In” slot.

Info

Connect with Urban Zulu

Facebook: Urban Zulu SA

Twitter: @urbanzulusa

Instagram: @urbanzulusa

Website: www.urbanzulu.com

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.