Tried & tested trends: Falke socks

I’ve been told men hate receiving socks as gifts.

In the old days this was the most mundane gift but designers have found a way to make socks sexy and the ultimate accessory that just peeks out under a pair of good slacks.

Patterned socks suit the trendy or conservative man as they are just the right touch to bump up an otherwise ordinary outfit.

With Father’s Day on Sunday, the weather being so cold and many of us not really wanting to leave the house, why not go online and shop for a sexy pair of designer socks.

Falke socks has come up with a range of exciting socks that can be worn on all occasions.

They are running a Father’s day promotion online. By buying socks for over R400 there is the bonus of a free silk pocket square, a shoe cleaning kit and the bigger bonus is, it’s all shipped to you for free.

Check out this find on www.falke.co.za.

