WATCH: Barber creates impressive hair design freestyle

Citizen reporter and Insider
The American barber is making a name for himself thanks to his impressive freestyle hair design.

A barber from New Jersey, USA is taking haircutting skills to the next level.

Cesar J. Melendez creates edgy hairstyles by cutting a clean and sharp design in men’s hair.

The practice of shaving designs into hair is not new, but there is one thing that sets him apart from the rest.

Some barbers use stencils to make the patterns, but Melendez impressively cuts his clients’ hair freestyle.

He first shaves the hair to the ideal length in order for the design to stand out. Then he uses a trimmer and a straight razor to perfect the look.

The trimmer creates his signature design (which is also the logo for his company), while the straight razor sharpens the lines.

