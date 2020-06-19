5 ways to celebrate Father’s Day in lockdown

Father’s Day is approaching, but the special day may be a little different this year.

Don’t let the nationwide lockdown stop you from celebrating the father figures in your life.

Here are some ideas for making dads everywhere feel special while stuck at home.

1. Brunch

It is commonly said that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.

Cook up a spread of dad’s favourite foods so he can start the day off on a delicious note.

2. Family game night

Take a break from phones and TV, and spent some quality time together instead.

Break out the board games and challenge each other to a friendly game of Monopoly or Scrabble – fun for the whole family!

3. Beer tasting

The alcohol ban was lifted at the beginning of June, allowing sales for the first time in two months.

Why not pick up a case of dad’s favourite beer? Or you can support a local brewery by ordering some craft beer online.

4. Learn something new together

You are never too old to learn something new so set aside some time to bond over a mutual hobby or interest.

You can take an online class or download an app to up your skills. Learn a new language, improve your culinary or gardening skills, master the art of photography or chess – the options are endless.

5. Check places off your bucket list

Travelling may not be an option right now but that doesn’t mean you can’t see the world from the comfort of your home.

Take a virtual tour and visit the Louvre Museum in Paris or the British Museum in London, the Georgie Aquarium in USA (largest aquarium in the world), Disney World, Unesco World Heritage site Macchu Picchu or tropical paradise Hawaii.

