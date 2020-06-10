Tried & tested trends: Bramley Magnolia tissue oil

It’s oil season! This is the time of the year where an extra infusion of moisture in the skin is key.

A miracle product if any is tissue oil but it’s also one of the most expensive products on the market. The solution to efficacy and price comes with Bramley Magnolia products.

A powerful combination is the Bramley Magnolia tissue oil sensitive skin serum and Bramley Magnolia tissue oil sensitive skin body lotion which can be used together or separately, depending on the needs of your skin and your personal preference.

For deeply dehydrated skin, tissue oil is the automatic go-to to remedy any extreme dryness.

Being an advocate of all things that keep skin smooth and supple, it comes highly recommended and you don’t have to break the bank while getting the same benefits offered by similar products from other brands.

With Vitamin E that helps to revive dull skin cells and treat issues like wrinkles, stretch marks, scars and patch dehydrated skin, this oil contains antioxidants that renew the texture.

It is particularly beneficial to pregnant women and athletes whose skin is prone to stretching or expanding, resulting in stretch marks that might be difficult to treat without the help of a medical professional.

The dermatologically tested tissue oil can be used on the face and body. It sells for R19.99 at PEP stores.

If you aren’t a fan of oil, as they can be a bit heavy, the lotion can be used separately or during the day.

With a light texture and the added benefits of argan oil, this sweet-smelling lotion treats the same skin issues as the tissue oil. From R24.99 at PEP stores.

