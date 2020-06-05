5 SA celebs rocking the ‘all-beige-everything’ trend (plus, how you can rock it too)

Looking for ideas around the latest winter trends now that you can shop all retails on Level 3? Try a head-to-toe monochromatic look in beige like some local celebs have been rocking.

Tips to make this look work:

Wear it with confidence

Don’t be afraid to accessorise with a hat, bag or the right shoe

Commit to the look and keep the shoes in the same tone of the look from head-to-toe

Paired with sneakers especially on wider-legged pants, for something more casual

This look works well with red, pink and black as well if beige isn’t your colour

Get started with these basics:

Take a look at how these local ladies styled their looks for the hottest monochromatic look this winter and get inspired:

Sarah Langa

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8rBfl9ppBE/?utm_source=ig_embed

Aisha Baker

LeAnne Dlamini

Ayanda Thabethe

Amanda du Pont

