Lifestyle 5.6.2020 12:54 pm

5 SA celebs rocking the ‘all-beige-everything’ trend (plus, how you can rock it too)

Citizen reporter/ALL4women

Who said beige has to be boring?

Looking for ideas around the latest winter trends now that you can shop all retails on Level 3?  Try a head-to-toe monochromatic look in beige like some local celebs have been rocking.

Tips to make this look work:

  • Wear it with confidence
  • Don’t be afraid to accessorise with a hat, bag or the right shoe
  • Commit to the look and keep the shoes in the same tone of the look from head-to-toe
  • Paired with sneakers especially on wider-legged pants, for something more casual
  • This look works well with red, pink and black as well if beige isn’t your colour

Get started with these basics:

Take a look at how these local ladies styled their looks for the hottest monochromatic look this winter and get inspired:

Sarah Langa

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8rBfl9ppBE/?utm_source=ig_embed

Aisha Baker

LeAnne Dlamini

Ayanda Thabethe

Amanda du Pont

View this post on Instagram

????????

A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont) on

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Modern men who set the trend 26.5.2017
Vivienne Westwood doesn’t follow fashion 19.8.2013


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 