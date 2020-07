The Olympic gold-medalist took to Instagram to reveal what many believe is a baby announcement; a picture of herself holding an infant’s pair of Nike trainers.

Celebs such as Mpho Letsholonyane and Zizo Tshwete, among others, sent their well wishes to the popular athlete.

Caster’s wife Violet, also shared a similar image of the cutest baby Nikes featuring, Caster and herself.

The caption was also empty only showing a heart.

