Rich Mnisi launches premium mask range

Rich Mnisi has launched a premium mask range, Alkebulan, which means “mother of mankind”, an ancient name of Africa.

As the fight against the coronavirus pandemic continues and we learn more about it, it is clear that prevention measures must become standard practice. This is even more imperative in level 3 of lockdown, with increased freedom of movement.

The 2019 Emerging Designer of the Year by Essence Black Fashion Award winner was thoughtful in how he produced the pieces.

The collection was made by a group of local women who imparted their knowledge throughout the production line. This is true to the brand’s belief in family and indigenous knowledge.

A portion of the proceeds from the masks will go towards supporting local charities affected by Covid-19. This will be done under the auspices of Thoughts, an initiative launched by founder Mnisi in 2019 to carry out philanthropic projects.

To kick this process off, the brand will be donating 100 Rich Mnisi masks to a residential facility in Bronkhorstspruit for children and young adults with moderate to profound intellectual and physical disabilities.

Fashion and brand enthusiasts can purchase this limited-edition collection from the Rich Mnisi pop-up store from today.

Info

Instagram: @rich_mnisi

Twitter: Rich_Mnisi

Pop-up store: https://shop.richmnisi.com

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.