Nando’s launches Nando’s Kerbside! ordering add for level 3

From Monday, 1 June you can order your favourite Nando’s meal using the global restaurant chain’s Kerbside functionality on the Nando’s app or website, or through their call centre.

“Our long-distance relationship just got a little more intimate. Thank you Level 3! We bring you another first: Nando’s Kerbside! What does this mean? Order, drive to Nando’s and collect…without leaving your car. We will bring your order to your car window.

“That’s right, thanks to the wisdom of our elders, they are no longer keeping us apart (even though we have to keep a healthy social distance), so there are now more ways to get your PERi-PERi fix.”

So how do you hit the kerb and use kerbside collection?

“It’s more drive-to than drive-through,” said Nandos of their new platform that is free to use.

All you need to do is:

Download the Nando’s app on the Android or iOS app store,

OR

Call Nando’s on 087 997 1955 to place your order for Kerbside collection. Give them your car deets (car make, colour and registration) so they know how to find you when you pull up. Drive to Nando’s and follow their Kerbside signs. Park at the Kerbside parking or as close as possible to Nando’s so they know where to find you. They will meet you in the parking lot and bring your food to your car window.

“In the spirit of social distancing, you don’t even have to leave the safety of your car. All our employees continue to follow the strictest hygiene and social distancing precautions by wearing masks and regularly sanitising their hands.

“If that doesn’t work for you but you’ve been missing us, 1 June will also bring you our reopened Nando’s Drive-Thru and takeaway services. So from Monday get in the car (or mask up and take a walk), put foot and get your PERi-PERi on! If you’d like to stay home, you can continue to order your food for delivery using our Nando’s app or our partners Mr D, and Uber Eats platforms.”

