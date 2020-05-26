Threading is not just for your eyebrows

Threading is a method of hair removal that has been practised for centuries.
It is known as a great way to shape brows to a precise finish and as a quick and effective way to remove peach fuzz.
Cotton thread is twisted over the skin to pluck the hair.
It’s a proven alternative to waxing and plucking as it does not pull the skin, it removes the shortest of hairs, and it doesn’t use any chemicals.
Threading gives your face a smooth finish for up to six weeks.
