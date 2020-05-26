Lifestyle 26.5.2020 02:15 pm

Threading is not just for your eyebrows

Insider
Threading is not just for your eyebrows

Picture: iStock

It is a proven alternative to waxing and plucking because it doesn’t pull the skin or use any chemicals.

Threading is a method of hair removal that has been practised for centuries.

It is known as a great way to shape brows to a precise finish and as a quick and effective way to remove peach fuzz.

Cotton thread is twisted over the skin to pluck the hair.

It’s a proven alternative to waxing and plucking as it does not pull the skin, it removes the shortest of hairs, and it doesn’t use any chemicals.

Threading gives your face a smooth finish for up to six weeks.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Four nail art ideas to try at home 25.5.2020
Tried & tested trends: Burt’s Bees facial scrub 20.5.2020
Spice up your nail game with this rainbow-edge manicure 18.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 