Zakes Bantwini celebrates 40th birthday as he is accepted to Harvard Business School

Well-known music-producer and artist Zakes Bantwini has been accepted to Havard University and his wife, an artist herself, Nandi Madida announced the exciting news on social media on Tuesday.

Madida posted on Instagram wishing her husband a very happy birthday: “What an incredible bday gift! So proud of you! Being accepted at Harvard University is an incredible milestone. Happy 40th bday to my husband, my best friend, my confidante, my heart! I LOVE you! @zakesbantwini #LoveLightAndMusic.”

Madida also posted a video were Bantwini says his 40th birthday is quite special as he has so much to be happy about, as he never expected to see himself over the age of 25 years old.

“This is a very special birthday, I’ve just been accepted to go study at Harvard, I will be studying the business of entertainment, music, and sport for me this is a huge milestone, and I know it’s going to help me scape South African music and help shape the landscape for my company.”

Congratulations poured in on social media:

Is it as incredible a milestone at 40 as it would have been at 30 though? Congratulations and happy birthday to Mr Bantwini???? — i speak fluent skincare (@fluentskincare) May 26, 2020

Congratulations to Zakes Bantwini for being accepted at Harvard University???????? — ✨ (@kaity_m) May 26, 2020

Happy Birthday Mr Zakes Bantwini.More greater heights,the sky is your starting point.Congratulations with the Harvard University Achievement. — @Mame Gals (@MpandleNobuzwe) May 26, 2020

Happy birthday my African brother. Go deeper with that Harvard achievement, we want to celebrate you more and be inspired — Azania_Videos (@AzaniaVideos) May 26, 2020

