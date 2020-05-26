Celebrities 26.5.2020 11:18 am

Zakes Bantwini celebrates 40th birthday as he is accepted to Harvard Business School

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Zakes Bantwini celebrates 40th birthday as he is accepted to Harvard Business School

Musician Zakes Bantwini has been accepted to Harvard University. Photo: Twitter @ZakesBantwiniSA

Bantwini says his 40th birthday is quite special as he has so much to be happy about and now the acceptance to Harvard has made it extra special.

Well-known music-producer and artist Zakes Bantwini has been accepted to Havard University and his wife, an artist herself, Nandi Madida announced the exciting news on social media on Tuesday.

Madida posted on Instagram wishing her husband a very happy birthday: “What an incredible bday gift! So proud of you! Being accepted at Harvard University is an incredible milestone. Happy 40th bday to my husband, my best friend, my confidante, my heart! I LOVE you! @zakesbantwini #LoveLightAndMusic.”

Madida also posted a video were Bantwini says his 40th birthday is quite special as he has so much to be happy about, as he never expected to see himself over the age of 25 years old.

“This is a very special birthday, I’ve just been accepted to go study at Harvard, I will be studying the business of entertainment, music, and sport for me this is a huge milestone, and I know it’s going to help me scape South African music and help shape the landscape for my company.”

Congratulations poured in on social media:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
German-African music initiative wants to make ten SA artists famous 16.1.2020
Nandi Madida finally shares a pic of her baby girl, shares her unique name 12.9.2019
Social media reacts to Zakes Bantwini becoming a dad at age 12 26.4.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Free State govt must pay millions to NPOs, court rules

Covid-19 NGO slams social development dept’s ‘aloofness’ to hunger crisis

Society ER24 declares ‘silly season’ open when alcohol ban lifts

World WHO suspends hydroxychloroquine trial as Covid-19 treatment

Weather Brace for a cold Tuesday


today in print

Read Today's edition