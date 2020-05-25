WATCH: Four nail art ideas to try at home

Insider’s Caroline Aghajanian is attempting four DIY nail art techniques using objects from around the house, like toothpicks, bobby pins, sponges, plastic wrap and tape.

She’s creating polka dot nails, stencil nails, ombre nails, and tie-dye or marbled nails. At the end of each technique, she will go over the pros and cons of the application method.

At the end, she picks the nail art method that is the easiest and looks the best.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.