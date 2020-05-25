Covid-19 25.5.2020 01:00 pm

WATCH: It’s back to gym for fitness enthusiasts in Soweto

Carlos Muchave
Soweto residents allowed to exercise for the first time in five weeks of lockdown. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

According to the Level 3 lockdown regulations, there will be no more restrictions on outdoor exercise.

Soweto residents have finally been allowed to exercise for the first time in five weeks of lockdown.

According to the Level 3 lockdown regulations, there will be no more restrictions on outdoor exercise. People will be allowed to exercise anytime during the day.

“The Level 4 of the lockdown has been a blessing. I’ve always been a gym person, so with us being able to move around in the morning, even though its limited time, it’s better than nothing. Also for the sake of our health, there are people who need to be fit that need to exercise,” said Lerato Ntanzi, who is a fitness enthusiast from Lakeview in Soweto.

Sipho Hadebe, who is also a resident at Lakeview, agrees that it had been a serious strain on people who loved to gym, because sitting at home, not having employment, not knowing what to do, amounted to stress.

“So at least now the government has given us ease so that we can be able to gym and release that stress.”

In his address to the nation on Sunday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that people were allowed to exercise at any time of the day, given that it was not done in groups.

Video: Pfarelo Munonoka

