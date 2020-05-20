Tried & tested trends: Burt’s Bees facial scrub

Chillier weather means drier skin. Being on lockdown is no excuse to have rough skin.

A natural remedy is a paraben-free scrub that helps smooth out your skin and prevent inflammation and other potentially dry skin conditions.

A key ingredient to look out for is beeswax, which is natural and nourishing and is used in multiple healing facial creams and lip balms.

One of the reasons skin can look rough is due to excessive sebum and dead cells. Beeswax combined with an exfoliate smooths out the top layer of skin and prevents breakout, keeping skin looking polished and clear.

Burt’s Bees Peach & Willow Bark Deep Pore Scrub contains small grains of willow bark and peach stones that gently scrub rough skin and oil off skin without damage.

Most scrubs dehydrate the skin and leave it feeling grainy, but the addition of coconut and grapeseed oil in this scrub helps prevent that.

Product: Burt’s Bees Peach & Willow Bark Deep Pore Scrub at Dis-Chem from R250

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.