Six times Madame and Mercy’s throwbacks shook the timeline

Real Housewives of Johannesburg break-out stars Evodia Mogase and Mercy Mogase have been fan-favourites since their first appearance on season one of the show back in 2018.
The mother-daughter duo has gone on to become social media sensations with their own spin-off show called Madame and Mercy.
Prior to their reality TV debut, the pair had undergone a few cosmetic procedures in order to improve their appearances and they have been unapologetic about this.
In recent months, both Evodia (whom fans affectionately refer to as Madame) and Mercy have started sharing images of what they used to look like, much to the surprise of their followers.
Check out Madame and Mercy’s most shocking throwback pics:
1. A lesson from Madame
Morning Family To all the ladies out there. The hard way of my life. Those who don’t understand who Madam Queen of Versace comes from. It’s through hardships and hardworking. The past 25yrs was not easy. I did not care about the Sun,Rain or any kind of weather for me it was a working day . Sun blocks was luxury. I was only praying to God that I must reach my goals. Not worried about my looks. I had a vision my dream was that I don’t want to be a failure. After 15 yrs I divorced and left everything behind. I slept in the back of the bakkie for 8 moths on site and bought a caravan, and stayed on it for 2 yrs on-site it was 2008 and the nicest thing was that my business was still there because I laid a solid foundation. To start from cutlery to everything was not easy. I decided to stay at work 24/7 and put all my effort to growing my company. Beauty was not an option ,work was. No friend no family and Mercy was working at Disney Cruise Ships ???? also working 18 hrs. Always parents must allow their children to be independent, exposed and responsible and you won’t be disappointed. When I count the yrs I have worked and left everything behind is only 10 yrs back when I started everything from the bottom . I thank Almighty God for always protecting and blessing me. Father God your the best. I have leant a lesson that in life believe in yourself and give your children love they will love you back .So people must understand that life is not smooth and easy. I always preach that handwork pays . Today don’t be surprised when I spoil my self. I have spend sleepless night , working hard . It’s the sweet and short of who I am and my story of where I come from. I SALUTE MADAM. And still working had till today.Stay blessed family ????????thank you @mercymogase for believing in me as a mother. God bless you for giving me all the support ???????????????? @madamandmercy our Versace Charity Dinner will benefit some of the disadvantaged children . Always make a difference by helping others❤️❤️ Don’t give up in life????
2. A reflection from Mercy
MEMORIES I TREASURE ????9years of transformation ????The beautiful part of life is no one can take away what you feel about yourself ???????????????????? . BOTTOM PICTURE 2011 – the weekend that grew our current bond ???? it was such an emotional time when my mom told me the news of her divorce ???? @madamevodia thank you mom for allowing me into what you were going through ❣️ . TOP PICTURE 2020 – Me and mom at a spa day celebrating our bond and sharing moments of what’s happening in our lives???????? . Thank you guys for sending me this picture below it’s so priceless and beautiful ???????? remember to watch @madamandmercy tonight on 1Magic at 8:30pm ❣️ lots of love my Hunnies #madamandmercy
3. The 10-year challenge
It’s what we call change, from 2010 to 2020 it’s so nice my baby @mercymogase From staying in a caravan to staying in Harties for me it’s a great achievement. Hard work pays. As woman there are a lot of changes that will happen #mentally #physically #lifestyle . Life is about change .that is why we did the reality show @madamandmercy . If you watch you will learn to know us better.❤️❤️ stay tuned tonight 20:30 1Magic @madamandmercy ????????????
4. Mercy’s vegan journey
5. Like fine wine
Taking it back 10 years ago ???? all I remember was wanting a perfect smile and been terrified to smile because I had braces on. Brace face ???? #10yearchallenge . Transformations aren’t only about the outer appearance. I hold a testimony to that and I look back and remember how many people were talking about me because I left engineering for beauty and wellness. People look at me now and forget how they never believed in my dreams of helping others. I look at them now coming back to ask me for advice in the very same thing they said would make me a failure. . Lesson learnt, not everyone will see the vision you have for yourself and that’s fine. Just don’t allow dream stealers to steal your dreams. If you want to cook, Cook????????????. If you want dance, Dance ????♀️. We not all going to be doctors and lawyers, some people were born just to entertain and the world needs you because how the world would be without entertainment ????????♀️????????♂️10 years from now will be amazingly better and bigger for you ????????
6. A healthy weight gain
Looking at my picture on the left hand side I ask myself if I really was that skinny ???????? I showed my mom and she said I was skinnier before ????????♀️????????♀️ it’s so crazy that I never saw myself this way, I honestly thought I was fit and healthy ????????♀️????????♀️ Little did I know I was actually underweight ???? the beauty about life is you can always change your life . I’ve been overweight and underweight before and I learnt so much about myself at all weights. It’s truly a blessing that I see things much different now ???????????? I’ve learnt to listen to my body???????? it will always give you signs???? . Today I’m in the best shape of my life, I’m Stronger, I’m Healthier and I’m more Positive then ever ????????♀️????????♀️ I eat clean and still eat my healthy burgers ???? I’m more active daily ????????♀️ I exercise more consistently ????????♀️ and I LOVE EVERY PART OF IT????SELF LOVE IS THE GREATEST MEDICATION ???? . So if you’re currently on a fitness or health journey, Keep Pushing????♀️ if you’d like to start its never too late. CHANGE YOUR MINDSET CHANGE YOUR LIFE????????Always remember slow progress is better then No progress. STAY POSITIVE AND WHAT EVER YOU DO,DON’T GIVE UP????????stay shining ✨ . For any information regarding Meal plans, workout plans and Nutrition supplements email my office on info@mercynmogase.com or whatsapp us at 0762353951 for a faster response ????
???? Transformation Tuesday ???? It’s all about changing bad habits to good habits. I’m still working on moving my body to new levels by December (and maintain those results in the long run) ????DATES CHANGED???? Gaborone 20 – 23 August Polokwane 24 – 27 August Durban 28 – 31 August To book your Wellness Evaluation for a lifestyle change please DM me your email address and area ???? and I’ll email you your booking confirmation ????????????♀️???? I’m also looking to expand my team in those areas, if you looking to make a part time or full time income please also send me a DM and I’ll email you all the details????????????????????????????
Madam and Mercy now airs on Mzansi Magic on Wednesday evenings at 9.30pm and is available on Showmax.
