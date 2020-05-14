Six times Madame and Mercy’s throwbacks shook the timeline

Real Housewives of Johannesburg break-out stars Evodia Mogase and Mercy Mogase have been fan-favourites since their first appearance on season one of the show back in 2018.

The mother-daughter duo has gone on to become social media sensations with their own spin-off show called Madame and Mercy.

Prior to their reality TV debut, the pair had undergone a few cosmetic procedures in order to improve their appearances and they have been unapologetic about this.

In recent months, both Evodia (whom fans affectionately refer to as Madame) and Mercy have started sharing images of what they used to look like, much to the surprise of their followers.

Check out Madame and Mercy’s most shocking throwback pics:

1. A lesson from Madame

2. A reflection from Mercy

3. The 10-year challenge

4. Mercy’s vegan journey

5. Like fine wine

6. A healthy weight gain

Madam and Mercy now airs on Mzansi Magic on Wednesday evenings at 9.30pm and is available on Showmax.

