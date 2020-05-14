WATCH: Ramaphosa demonstrates hygiene for air travel

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa cleaned the soles of his shoes by walking over a sterile mat before he boarded a plane to the Eastern Cape.

Inter-provincial travel for ordinary people is still banned, but when it does return, it’s likely it may not be the same.

Already Gautrain stations and taxi ranks have introduced full-body sprays, and it’s likely these will appear at airports as well.

The president has been touring the provinces to see how they are adapting to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Ramaphosa’s plan to visit the Western Cape on Friday had to be postponed after the province’s premier went into self-quarantine on Wednesday.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is in self-quarantine after coming into contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom, who died of Covid-19 this week.

President @CyrilRamaphosa is today visitingNelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape to assess the provincial response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eastern Cape visit follows oversight visits by the President to Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal to evaluate the fight against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/gH86kx0jxJ — Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) May 14, 2020

