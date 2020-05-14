Lifestyle 14.5.2020 11:13 am

WATCH: Ramaphosa demonstrates hygiene for air travel

Citizen reporter
The president cleans hIs shoes before travelling to the Eastern Cape on Thursday. Credit: Presidency

Travel hygiene regulations are likely to come into force designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus across different parts of the country.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa cleaned the soles of his shoes by walking over a sterile mat before he boarded a plane to the Eastern Cape.

Inter-provincial travel for ordinary people is still banned, but when it does return, it’s likely it may not be the same.

Already Gautrain stations and taxi ranks have introduced full-body sprays, and it’s likely these will appear at airports as well.

The president has been touring the provinces to see how they are adapting to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Ramaphosa’s plan to visit the Western Cape on Friday had to be postponed after the province’s premier went into self-quarantine on Wednesday.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is in self-quarantine after coming into contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom, who died of Covid-19 this week.

