702’s Bongani Bingwa tests negative after Covid-19 scare at work

In an interview with Africa Melane, 702 breakfast show host Bongani Bingwa revealed that he would be away from his show for a while as he practices self-isolation after a colleague tested positive for the coronavirus.

“On Thursday, the suspicion was, one of our team members was not feeling too well; the temperature was very high, and, subsequently, he has tested positive for Covid-19. As part of the protocol for the station, all of us who have worked around him or her must obviously isolate ourselves to make sure that we, ourselves, haven’t been infected,” Bongani said.

The presenter then revealed he had questioned whether or not his 11-year-old daughter had contracted the virus when she “presented with some of the symptoms that might be associated with Covid.”

Both Bongani and his daughter underwent testing and were pleased when results came back negative.

“She and I are Covid-free,” he told Melane, saying that he just got the call with the good news.

Taking to his Twitter account later, the talk radio host shared a photo of himself getting a throat swab, with the caption: “I’m pleased to say that after colleague tested positive for #Covid_19 I have been cleared of the coronavirus. I look forward to being back at work asap. Thank you for your support.”

During the broadcast, Melane also mentioned that the 702 employee who contracted the virus is “doing well”.

