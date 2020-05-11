King Shaka International Airport wins big at World Airport Awards

The World Airport Awards is considered to be a benchmark for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey, and King Shaka International Airport took home two accolades.

The airport won Best Regional Airport in Africa and Best Airport Staff in Africa with Cape Town and Johannesburg coming in at second and third respectively in the service category.

This is not the first time King Shaka airport has scooped the best regional airport in Africa, it is actually their tenth. It is also the third time in four years that it has come out on top in the service category, as reported by IOL.

Airports Company South Africa’s CEO Mpumi Mpofu said: “We are delighted to be recognised and especially proud that the awards reflect the continuing dedication and efforts of airport staff.

“We are still in the early stages of what is going to be an exceptionally challenging time for the entire value chain in the aviation sector. These awards show that as a company we have the right approach and the right staff to deliver a safe and secure airport experience in the months ahead.”

The top prize, World’s Best Airport went to Singapore Changi Airport for the eighth consecutive year.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

