702 host Bongani Bingwa in isolation after colleague tests positive for Covid-19

702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa confirmed that he tested negative for Covid-19, but will be go into self-isolation along with the rest of the staff.

I'm pleased to say that after colleague tested positive for #Covid_19 I have been cleared of the corona virus. I look forward to being back at work asap. Thank you for your support pic.twitter.com/mz9rk1xcGo — Bongani Bingwa – (@bonglez) May 11, 2020

Speaking to 702’s Africa Melanie on Monday, Bingwa said that one of his colleagues tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

“When somebody close to us gets infected, you think about this a little differently. On Thursday when one of our team members wasn’t feeling too well, the temperature was very high and he has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 and as part of the protocol everyone who has worked closely with the member must self-isolate.”

Bingwa said he and his daughter subsequently went to get tested for the Covid-19 after his daughter was not feeling well over the weekend.

“The results came back and both she and I are negative. I, as the parent who has been out as an essential service, my concern was that I could have brought this into my home,” he said.

He said his main concern was to make his daughter feel comfortable when they went for the test.

“I opted for the throat swab where they put that long earbud-looking instrument. It’s a little bit irritating, you gag slightly but it is not uncomfortable or painful at all,” the presenter said.

In a statement on Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the Covid-19 infection total in South Africa rose to 10,015.

“As of today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 10,015. We note with concern that the Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined comprises 84% of the total new cases,” the minister said.

Mkhize said a total of 341,336 tests were conducted to date with 17,257 tests done relative to the last report.

“This is a record high for a 24-hour cycle of testing,” he said.

The minister reported eight more Covid-19 related deaths: three from Western Cape, one from Eastern Cape, and four from Gauteng.

“This brings the total national deaths to 194. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients. We are, however, encouraged by the number of recoveries, which was 4,173 as at 9 May 2020,” he said.

