Linda Mtoba finally shows fans her baby girl

To celebrate their dual appointment as Huggies brand ambassadors, actress Linda Mtoba finally showed the world what her daughter, whom she affectionately calls Bean, looks like.

In a follow-up tweet after sharing news of their appointment, Mtoba wrote: “Everyone meet Bean. We are so thrilled to be a part of @Huggies_SA family.”

Everyone meet Bean ????

We are so thrilled to be a part of @Huggies_SA family ???? pic.twitter.com/hmh8coWrzd — Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) May 7, 2020

Mtoba and her husband, Steven Meyer, welcomed their first child last October after having been together for six years.

The actress has, thus far, opted not to show her baby girl’s face in pictures.

Mtoba is an actress who got her start on Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya and went on to star in 1Magic telenovela, The River.

She is also highly popular on social media with over 1 million followers on Instagram and nearly 200,000 followers on Twitter.

