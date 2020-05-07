Celebrities 7.5.2020 12:20 pm

Linda Mtoba finally shows fans her baby girl

Parenty staff writer
Linda Mtoba finally shows fans her baby girl

Linda Mtoba and her daughter have been appointed as brand ambassadors for Huggies SA

Mtoba and her husband, Steven Meyer, welcomed their first child last October after having been together for six years. 

To celebrate their dual appointment as Huggies brand ambassadors, actress Linda Mtoba finally showed the world what her daughter, whom she affectionately calls Bean, looks like.

In a follow-up tweet after sharing news of their appointment, Mtoba wrote: “Everyone meet Bean. We are so thrilled to be a part of @Huggies_SA family.”

Mtoba and her husband, Steven Meyer, welcomed their first child last October after having been together for six years.

The actress has, thus far, opted not to show her baby girl’s face in pictures.

Mtoba is an actress who got her start on Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya and went on to star in 1Magic telenovela, The River.

She is also highly popular on social media with over 1 million followers on Instagram and nearly 200,000 followers on Twitter.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Linda Mtoba live chats with a physio regarding pre and postnatal health 30.3.2020
Linda Mtoba shares her fear of infecting her daughter with Covid-19 11.3.2020
Tips for creating more time for yourself mom! 27.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 