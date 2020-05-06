Take care of your hair and nails during lockdown

Owner of hair salon Candi & Co, Candice Thurston, understands that it’s currently a difficult time for her clients to see a stylist as under level 4 salons are closed.

She’s created an online platform utilising Instagram live where her clients all over the world can get styling advice and tips without leaving the house. Thurston shares that the salon will be hosting live DIY webinars on Instagram.

“We will have different hosts with radio station YFM and some of our candi-girl influencers and clients. We recently hosted a TLC wash day with YFM which turned out to be very successful and followers loved it,” she said.

“Stores are also doing at home deliveries for anyone needing to top up on their products”.

As a salon owner, she also views being live online as a chance to interact with her followers and address any concerns that may arise. The series is also a celebration of six years in the industry.

Thurston receives weekly questions from clients and she gave The Citizen some tips on the most-asked beauty questions relating to both hair and nails.

Hair

Getting a colour, cut, style or even braids is not currently physically possible. However, now during lockdown is the perfect time to work on treatments and repair any damage that’s been previously done to your hair. Lockdown allows us to give our hair, skin and nails the TLC it deserves.

The key is to prevent heat styling on your hair and focus on intense treatments and protective styles. For skin, prevent using makeup, hydrate, exfoliate and allow your skin to breath. Some beneficial products are leave-in conditioners, hair masks and hot oil treatments.

Nails

Pre-lockdown, many ladies had their nails done with gel or acrylic. Products used to apply acrylic tips are harsh, can damage the nails and are hard to remove. This can lead to painful damage that may take months to repair.

Your nails can also get a break by removing all tips and Gelish and use nail strengtheners. Allow your natural beauty to recover, repair and rejuvenate.

If possible, get acetone and do a home soak-off to remove the acrylic nails and allow your natural nails to breathe.

Gelish is the more recommended nail treatment during the lockdown as it requires less effort and won’t lead to longterm damage.

The online live series will continue weekly through the duration of lockdown.

Follow Candice Thurston on Instagram: @candiandcosalon

