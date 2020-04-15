David Tlale unveils new collection through virtual showcase

Haute couture designer David Tlale live-streamed a fashion show on Monday.

In a collaboration with beauty house Avon, where Tlale currently has a range of bags, sunglasses and scarves, he showcased his autumn/winter 2020 collection on a pre-recorded stream on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter as well as the Avon social media platforms.

The stream was a perfect opportunity for fashion lovers who never get the opportunity to attend fashion week to catch a glimpse of the designers’ creative genius. Fans who tuned in to watch could interact with the designer by sending comments.

The show, broadcast from central Johannesburg, was opened by jazz music icon Sibongile Khumalo, who sang from a window of a building in the city centre.

Named the Classic Icons collection, the overall vision of the three-part collection consisted of pieces that were heavy on multi-textured iconographic prints with elegant silhouettes. There were elegant camel-shaded winter coats, caftans, hats, tulle skirts and sultry black blazers.

Developed before the lockdown, and adjusting to the country’s current status quo, Tlale scaled down on the number of pieces and models to correctly comply with social distancing, with the added touch of face masks, decorated with sequence and feathers.

Wearing masks has become the norm and the designer has given them a trendy African elegance.

This was a South African first and a new way of showcasing runway fashion to the public.

The show can be viewed at www.davidtlale.com

