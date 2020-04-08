Watch: Alternative Fitness – Working the Pole

Not to be confused with stripping, pole dancing is about core, balance, strength and tone. It is a full-

body workout which anyone can do. As boredom sets in for some, online fitness challenges and alternative ways of working out are becoming more popular. The lockdown has forced South Africans to consider alternative ways of staying in shape, from half marathons around the yard to improvised weights, the local gym might find it difficult to keep their members.

Pole dance exercise is about teaching your body to balance in ways you never thought it could, all while gaining lean muscle. Some would describe it as yoga or pilates on a pole.

It’s is not age or size dependant as anyone can take part. It’s not as intimidating as it may seem and

doesn’t involve the removal of any clothing.

Over the years, the sport has become so popular with many pole dancers taking part in national and international competitions such as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Arnold. Vertical Vixen pole dancing instructor Lerato “Vardz” Litheko took some time out to show The Citizen the benefits of pole dancing.

Vardz has been doing the sport for four years and has become an expert in the field, leading her to become a trainer. Vardz explains that you don’t need previous fitness training to take park in pole dancing and, most of all, the aim is to enjoy yourself while getting fit and learning a new skill.

For more information email :

Vertical vixen studios are based in Northriding and Edenvale.

info@verticalvixen.co.za

@Vardz77(Instagram)

