5 homemade hair treatments using kitchen ingredients

Need a deep conditioning treatment or want to strengthen your hair but can’t visit your stylist because of lockdown?

The solution can be found by rummaging through your kitchen cupboards or visiting the grocery store for five edible ingredients.

1. Olive oil

A great ingredient for fitness buffs and the health-conscious, but olive oil also does wonders for the hair and scalp.

When looking to remove braids it is the oil of choice. A few dollops applied to the base of the scalp will help soften hair and matted locks that have bonded together while braided.

It can also be used in place of a hot oil treatment to add deep moisture to the scalp after a wash. Heat the oil with hot water, apply and wash out after 20 minutes.

2. Eggs

Eggs are rich in protein, vitamin B12, biotin and vitamin K – all essential nutrients to help hair remain healthy and grow.

The yolks and whites serve different purposes. Egg whites replenish dry, brittle hair and keep your tresses sleek and feeling thicker. The pure protein inside the yolk encourages growth.

The scent can be quite awful, so add another natural ingredient such as lemon juice.

Mix the egg with a teaspoon of lemon juice, put on wet hair. Sit under a plastic cap for 20 to 40 minutes then rinse. Repeat only after two weeks to not overload your hair with too much protein.

3. Rice

To be more specific, rice water, for all-natural afro hair growers. Rice seems to be the magic hair-growth ingredient everyone has been looking for. It encourages growth and strength because it contains vitamins B and C. Rice contains amino acids.

Some Asian women with long hair use rice water daily.

Soak a cup of ordinary rice in water until it turns a bit murky, or use the water from cooked rice. Leave the water to ferment overnight or for a week, then spray on hair after shampooing; or spray on as an overnight treatment, allowing hair to dry, and wash out the following day.

It can be sprayed on daily but be wary of excessive use as a surplus of protein can leave hair very dry.

4. Castor oil

A well-known laxative that most children run away from but naturalists love. It is used as an ingredient in many hair growth oils, mixed with peppermint for a more pleasant scent.

Apply evenly on hair and scalp as a weekly treatment or to remedy thinning hair, provided the cause of thinning doesn’t involve hormones or traction alopecia due to tight hairstyle that pull the hair out at the base of the scalp.

Castor oil can help hair look and feel healthier and reach maximum growth potential. Apply non-flavoured castor oil to dry scalp and hair as often as possible.

5. Raw coconut oil

Also often used by bodybuilders in their bulking season. Raw coconut oil is a slippery oil that assists with moisture and length retention of hair.

Its thick consistency may mean it needs to be heated before being applied, with the added benefit of only having to be used once a week, such as you would with a portion of hair food. It’s perfect for very dry scalp.

Avoid applying too much as this will weigh down the hair and clogged pores in the scalp won’t allow hair to grow freely, so avoid overdoing it. The minimalist approach will get you results.

