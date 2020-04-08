Local swimsuit brand encourages women to support small businesses

South Africa’s local economy is changing drastically and it has become important to support local and small businesses to keep their workers employed.

Although this is an uncertain period, it is not a time to stop shopping locally but rather a time to stand together as a nation.

Proudly South African and sustainable swimsuit line Lily is encouraging women to support their independent, female-owned business.

Lily is committed to delivering proudly South African products that are of the highest quality whilst establishing valuable and long-lasting relationships by always going the extra mile for their customers and local community.

Encouraging all women to feel sexy and supported in their swimsuits, Lily costumes offer individuality through unique styles that have been locally crafted by a combination of hand and machine work, celebrating the beauty of each woman’s shape and curves.

While the nation is currently in lockdown, the online store will remain operational and once the lockdown has ended orders will be delivered.

Lily Label is offering a 40% sale on selected items.

For more information visit lily-label.com and their Instagram page @lily.label

