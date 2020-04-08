 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Lifestyle 8.4.2020 12:13 pm

How Covid-19 has impacted the fashion industry

Hayden Horner
PREMIUM!
How Covid-19 has impacted the fashion industry

Picture: iStock

The disease and lockdown mean that organisers of fashion events and catwalk showings are also feeling the blow.

There’s no denying that the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to its radical effect on life as we know it, is also having a colossal impact on almost every aspect of industry. While the public focus is on the unprecedented strain the disease is placing on health services, supermarkets, restaurants and the inconvenient adjustments to our daily routines – there’s another equally important industry that’s also experiencing the effects of this global health crisis. Granted there are those who are quick to dismiss the fashion industry as frivolous and pretentious when compared to the frontline essential services battling to keep people...
Related Stories
Sorry Ndabeni-Abrahams says she hopes SA will find it in its heart to forgive her 8.4.2020
e.tv adds extra daily news bulletin during Covid-19 pandemic 8.4.2020
City of Cape Town and national government bicker over housing of refugees 8.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.