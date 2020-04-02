Three reasons to order a wedding dress online

While made-to-measure with its many fitting and alteration sessions remains a dream for many brides-to-be, increasing numbers of brands and designers are offering dresses for the big occasion via their e-shops.

This trend is likely to continue during lockdown measures imposed by many public authorities, which have completely disrupted the usual wedding season, and could convince more dressmakers to embrace web sales in the near future.

Here are three good reasons why you might want to order your wedding gown online.

Managing the unexpected

Amid a global health crisis that is preventing brides-to-be from picking up their dresses and leading to numerous postponements and cancellations of weddings, it is worth remembering that minimising trips to the dressmaker may help you avoid small unforeseen events that could spoil preparations for a ceremony that is already stressful in many ways.

By ordering your wedding dress online, you can be sure that you will receive it at the right moment with enough time for any last-minute alterations that may be needed for the big day.

The good news is that there are more and more quality models to choose from, with dresses to suit every taste. Several designers and brands like Fabienne Alagama, Maison Floret, Lorafolk and Laure de Sagazan are already offering bridal collections along with accessories and lingerie online.

More affordable pricing

Even if they are sourced from designers’ websites, gowns bought online are likely to be more affordable than those bought from bridal boutiques and workshops.

Why you may wonder? First and foremost because models in online collections are more ready-to-wear than couture, but also because they do not require the same number of fittings and alterations that are usually needed for bridal wear.

At the same time, many ready-to-wear brands such as La Redoute, H&M, Asos and C&A are now marketing ranges of wedding dresses and outfits, either independently or in collaboration with specialised houses, with models that retail for less than 200 euros (R4,000) online.

Inexpensively priced dresses like these are often an attractive option for brides-to-be who are eager to devote more of their wedding budget to other aspects of the big day such as the ceremony or the meal, for example.

A positive gesture for the planet

Taking into account the environment is more about choosing the right outfit than it is about buying online.

Although for many they are a dream come true, more often than not custom wedding dresses see the light of day only once before being consigned to storage at the back of a closet, while less sophisticated models can be worn over and over again on a variety of different occasions.

This is especially the case for trousers and ensembles, which can be combined with casual pieces, and also dresses that are not traditional bridal wear but are nonetheless perfectly appropriate for the big day.

Another way to make a gesture for the planet is to opt for a vintage dress. Second-hand platforms, such as Vinted and Vestiaire Collective, offer a wide variety of wedding dresses in perfect condition that might be just right for your big day.

