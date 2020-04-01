Sorbet takes beauty to the next level with 365 Skin Workout

Beauty technology is evolving with skincare spas and treatment businesses adding machines that can scan a client’s skin and diagnose a complete beauty treatment. A South African skin, hair and nail brand has developed a diagnostic machine that does just that. Following the diagnosis, a facial that is in accordance with the diagnosis is given using products called the 360-skin care workout range. The Citizen speaks to Diana van Sittert, national sales and education manager and skincare expert for 365 Skin Workout. She explains these new skincare developments: Why did you decide to start this range? Sorbet was looking for...

Beauty technology is evolving with skincare spas and treatment businesses adding machines that can scan a client’s skin and diagnose a complete beauty treatment. A South African skin, hair and nail brand has developed a diagnostic machine that does just that.

Following the diagnosis, a facial that is in accordance with the diagnosis is given using products called the 360-skin care workout range.

The Citizen speaks to Diana van Sittert, national sales and education manager and skincare expert for 365 Skin Workout. She explains these new skincare developments:

Why did you decide to start this range?

Sorbet was looking for a range that fits the new generational needs of today’s consumer, which is very different compared to the trends of the past. Our main request was a compact range, with multifunctional capability, medical-grade technology and advanced ingredient formulations that would offer their guests quick, exceptional and long-term results.

Over and above these requests, we asked for a point of difference linked to the brand where the home-care prescription process would come to life in a visual way. This is where the decision was made to include the scanner as part of the 365 Skin Workout.

What is the purpose of the scanner?

Think of yourself going on to social media platforms. What engages you better? A written research study or a visually enticing image? Our society is inundated with information, claims and promises and it is time to get real.

The scanner gives you an accurate visual perspective of the superficial skin (that you see in the mirror each day) as well as the internal organ. This assists the skin coach to assist the guest with a home-care prescription based on fact (and not just what the skin coach visually sees herself), not only from a topical treatment perspective, but also from a preventative perspective. Think of it as a health check. We can prevent the internal damage before it surfaces.

This is a diagnostic tool that either confirms the skin coach’s prescriptions or adds additional detail that we would never have known with the traditional skin analysis process that consisted of using a magnifying lamp. You can only truly improve your skin if you really know your skin from the inside out.

It is also a confirmation for the guest that she/he is investing in the right product for their specific skin concerns as the scanner compares every scan to show the improvement or guides the skin coach to altering the prescription as the skin health changes.

How did you ensure that it targets SA women and men?

South African skin is no different to what we experience worldwide. All women in today’s society are time restrained and in need of a quicker skincare routine but without compromising on results.

This is also where 365 Skin Workout is starting to change the “norm” of the traditional skincare approach of one product aimed to treat one skin concern at a time. On top of that, the range and machine aim to educate the consumer on non-retail gimmick-based skin care.

Many South Africans have the misconception that the ethnicity of their skin determines which skincare range they should use, as the belief out there is that the skin works differently based on skin colour. Based on research we can say one thing: skin is skin, is skin. It is the external and internal factors affecting the skin negatively that needs to be the focus.

The skin is an organ and should be able to perform its own functions. The aim is to retrain the skin as an organ, thus making it an active range that can and should be used 365 days of the year, can be used by any skin (no matter the age, ethnicity or gender), with minimal effort and time.

What makes these facials different from other facials?

These are professional products that don’t offer the typical “facial” as facials are normally a pamper session focused on one skin concern at a time.

Currently we offer two professional skin workout treatments (30 minutes or 60 minutes) where the focus is on retraining the skin organ as a whole, through customising each skin workout treatment based on the current skin health.

Who should try the facial and how did you develop the after-care products?

It’s similar to an exercise routine for your body. The skin, just like the body, benefits from a regular workout but also commitment. One professional treatment will give you immediate results with regards to skin colour and texture improvements.

Just like one exercise session won’t make you lose 20kg, one 365 Skin Workout treatment will not miraculously fix all your skin concerns. Results will take commitment but three will get you to your desired result faster and with less effort/time than before.

We are also invested in ethical practices and this resonates with consumers worldwide. We are vegan friendly, not tested on animals, gluten-free and paraben-free. Every experience will always include three essential steps to optimise your results:

Know your skin through a 365 skin scanner analysis. Coach your skin through a 30 /60-minute skin workout treatment. Invest in your skin home-care product usage prescription and education.

