Tried & tested trends: Vitamin C serums

Vitamin C is a current buzzword and while hearing that we should constantly keep taking it daily can seem like overkill, it isn’t.

Just as it’s necessary for the interior of the body, it’s an ingredient that’s also essential for your skin.

It is considered to have illuminating and healing properties that encourage the skin to appear brighter, less pigmented and smoother after a few months of usage.

Many skincare professionals have also touted it as a solution to wrinkles and fine lines.

I found two vitamin C serums that seem to get the job done.

1. Correctives Recharge CE

Selling price: R830.

Available at www.dermastore.co.za

2. ANEW Essential Vitamin C

This serum is R299 from Avon distributors.

Visit my.avon.co.za

