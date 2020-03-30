 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Lifestyle 30.3.2020 02:45 pm

Beauty company to use AI to create custom makeup looks

Brian Sokutu
PREMIUM!
Beauty company to use AI to create custom makeup looks

Picture: iStock

The company, Match Me Makeup, also has a skills development programme plan.

As retail analytics firm Edited has predicted a global rapid rise in the multibillion-dollar beauty industry, innovative Johannesburg businesswoman Shezaadee Gattoo has come up with a makeup revolution which takes beauty to a higher level. Tapping into latest digital trends, Gattoo’s company, MMM, has come up with an application which utilises artificial intelligence to recognise an individual’s unique features, a suitable outfit to be worn and customises unique makeup looks to suit an individual for a particular occasion. “The looks are specifically created, relying heavily on the individual’s features. It could be a basic makeup look for every day, a...
Related Stories
Celebs who rock their signature grey hair 24.3.2020
Brush up on your beauty know-how with these 5 coffee table books 23.3.2020
Tried & tested trends: Flower by Kenzo Poppy Bouquet 18.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.