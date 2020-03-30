Beauty company to use AI to create custom makeup looks

As retail analytics firm Edited has predicted a global rapid rise in the multibillion-dollar beauty industry, innovative Johannesburg businesswoman Shezaadee Gattoo has come up with a makeup revolution which takes beauty to a higher level. Tapping into latest digital trends, Gattoo’s company, MMM, has come up with an application which utilises artificial intelligence to recognise an individual’s unique features, a suitable outfit to be worn and customises unique makeup looks to suit an individual for a particular occasion. “The looks are specifically created, relying heavily on the individual’s features. It could be a basic makeup look for every day, a...

“The looks are specifically created, relying heavily on the individual’s features. It could be a basic makeup look for every day, a bridal look or special occasion makeup look,” says Gatttoo.

How did she stumble on the idea? “It was born as a result of a glam photoshoot one weekend, which really tested my talent and creativity as an experienced makeup artist,” said Gattoo.

“My brief included creating 10 unique pink makeup looks on 10 different models in just over three hours. To add to that, I had not met the models previously.

“I asked myself, what if there was an app that utilised artificial intelligence to recognise an individual’s unique features, together with a specific outfit they will be wearing, to customise unique makeup looks to suit an individual for a particular occasion.

“These looks are specifically created, relying heavily on the individual’s features. That idea stuck with me and I went on the hunt for such a software.”

The company, she says, is “already gaining national recognition as a disrupter in the beauty industry”. But many of her contemporaries in the makeup profession are “uneasy about software coming into the market”.

“They feel their careers are under threat, but that’s not the case at all. In fact, this adds more value to what they do.

“I always explain to people that this kind of creativity brings more value by becoming more innovative, possibly becoming more efficient in the job. You simply have an added resource at your disposal,” says Gattoo.

With Gattoo planning on skilling over 100 previously disadvantaged individuals a year to gain employment opportunities and become accomplished professional makeup artists, MMM has a skills development programme plan.

“The beauty industry is a fast-growing one, boasting ample opportunities for the youth to make inroads. I want keen and motivated individuals to penetrate this sector and to become self-sufficient entrepreneurs in their own right,” she says.

She sees her outreach project plan as having being “significant in ploughing back to the community a percentage of my yearly income by building a foundation, to serve as a makeup institute”.

“The progress of our future is largely dependent on our youth and their progress will happen only if they are given the required resources to become fully empowered.

“Impacting positively on others is my vision. It is something I am passionate about and I implore others in the industry to follow suit.”

