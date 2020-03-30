Cutting your hair at home? Clipper brand Wahl has these tips

People are searching for online tips when it comes to cutting their own hair, it has been revealed.

As a result of widespread lockdown laws designed to slow the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, visiting the barber is not currently an option for many people.

Instead, hair clipper company Wahl has revealed that increasing numbers of Americans are taking matters into their own hands.

According to Steven Yde, division vice president for Wahl, the ‘haircuts how-to’ page on WahlUSA.com has seen almost a 300% increase in traffic over the last week. But they needn’t worry about picking up the clippers for the first time in a while.

“Right now, many people feel isolated,” said Yde in a statement. “We want them to know they’re not alone. Wahl wants to do our small part in helping people bring some sort of normalcy to an abnormal circumstance.”

Yde’s top tips for DIY haircuts include arming yourself with a good pair of reliable clippers (he recommends the Wahl Elite Pro) and choosing a style that flatters your face.

Finally, he recommends patience, suggesting seeking out instructional videos and expert tips before taking action.

The brand is encouraging home barbers new and old to share their haircutting journeys on social media, using the hashtag #YouGotThis. Each week the company will mail one participant a selection of grooming gear.

