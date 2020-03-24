Celebs who rock their signature grey hair

Classed as a non-essential service, hair salons in many countries have been shuttered by the lockdown.

Given the grave circumstances, it may seem frivolous to raise the question, but many men and women will be dreading the third week of quarantine when the roots of their grey hair begin to show.

So perhaps now is the time to accept a look that many well-known personalities have made their own.

Here is a round-up of charismatic celebrities who are happy to go with grey, a trend that could be a big one for the coming winter season.

Helen Mirren

Actresses may well change their hair colour with each new character throughout their careers, however, they are increasingly more than willing to accept their grey hair in everyday life.

A case in point is the fully-fledged icon and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren, who has no shame about sporting her natural look on red carpets and in runway shows for L’Oréal Paris.

Isabel Marant

Proof if it is needed that grey hair and fashion can go together.

Designer Isabel Marant is another high-profile woman who does not feel the need to run to the hairdresser’s to brush away the slightest touch of grey, and we can only say that her hair is out-and-out adorable.

Yet again, it is clearly not a compromise, but an integral part of her personal look. It is impossible to imagine her any other way than behind the scenes at fashion shows with her carefully tousled bun.

Sarah Harris

The famous UK Vogue journalist has made grey her signature, and it is a look that gladdens the heart.

Sarah Harris, who stands out with her sumptuous mop of thick and luxuriant hair, recently explained on Instagram that she has been grey since the age of 16 without ever considering another colour. A true inspiration for all of us who have difficulty accepting this transition.

Demi Moore

Lest there be any doubt on the matter, American actress and producer Demi Moore has also brought grey to red carpets and social networks.

Unlike her homogeneously coiffed colleagues, she has opted to play on the contrast provided by occasional touches of grey in her sumptuous mass of long brown hair.

