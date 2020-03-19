AKA tells Cassper’s family to ‘suck my d**k’ … I’ll shatter your face’ in boxing match

Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes has taken social media by storm, ranting about Refiloe ‘Cassper Nyovest’ Phoolo in the early hours of Thursday morning over an apparent upcoming boxing match between the two happening in September.

Cassper took to social media at the weekend to criticise AKA’s performance at the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DStvMVCA), calling his performance at the event “pap”. He also made fun of AKA’s failed attempt at crowd surfing and said only he should crowd surf because his fans always catch him.

Now, in true AKA style, he has hit back.

He claimed Cassper had been provoking him on social media because of an apparent boxing match between the two scheduled to take place in September; that’s if Cassper signs the contract, according to AKA.

The rapper further claimed the two stand to make between five and eight million rand from the match.

“Y’all think I’m joking. The right is set for September. That’s why he’s been talking about ‘boxing’ in his interviews. Baiting me. Trust me. September. AKA vs Pony Boy. 10 rounds … EFC … winner takes all.

“No cap. We in the process of a deal with EFC and Supersport for a bout in Sep. that’s why he been baiting me on socials ….Everything is set. We both stand to make between 5 and 8 mil each … only catch is … he’s taking his time to sign.”

The truth is … the reason the guy has stepped up his social@media assault on me is because we are negotiating a contract with EFC for us to have a boxing match in Sep. there. You heard it first from me. — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020

The problem is … the guy won’t sign the contract. — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020

Please tag him @CassperNyouest and tell to shut his mouth and sign the papers instead of dropping hints on Real Goboza. — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020

Everything is set. We both stand to make between 5 and 8 mil each … only catch is … he’s taking his time to sign. — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020

In an attempt to get a response from the so-far silent Cassper, AKA further insulted him and his family, a move that riled up both his and Casssper’s fans, who called him out for involving family in his rant.

“I’m going to shatter your face in front of your family. Sign the contract and stop talking to me through social media.(please tag this guy) NOW.

“His entire family can s*ck my d*ck,” he added.

While he has received criticism for insulting Cassper’s family, others have argued this could be a publicity stunt for the match.

The two have been trending on Twitter while the world awaits Cassper’s response.

