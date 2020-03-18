Tried & tested trends: Flower by Kenzo Poppy Bouquet

Add colour and florals to your scent with a new addition to your perfume collection – Flower by Kenzo Poppy Bouquet.

Kenzo is known for its clean lines and the fragrances that emerge from the design house speak to that.

The concept of a scentless flower was created in the year 2000, with a slightly slanted translucent stem-like bottle.

The intensity of the scent was meant to be seen through the visual of the red flower on the bottle.

And the only thing to hit the senses was a powdery touch, light enough to give a happy feeling, powerful enough to last throughout the day.

Fast-forward 20 years and a new sensation has been added to the collection, with a similar slanted bottle but more vibrant, stronger scent.

Mandarin, jasmine and almond wood are some of the notes that hit the senses.

Flower is not only beautiful to look at in its signature Kenzo bottle, it’s a whimsical delight to wear.

Try it: 30ml costs R1,035; 50ml R1,445 and 100ml R2,000.

