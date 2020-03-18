MAC Cosmetics teams up with Barbie for lipstick collaboration

Barbie is the latest famous face to team up with MAC Cosmetics.

The iconic toy has joined forces with the beauty label to celebrate her 61st birthday with a brand new role as a MAC Maker and the launch of her very own custom lipstick shade.

Described as a “cool-toned bubblegum-pink”, the limited-edition matte lipstick comes in classic gold casing.

“The Barbie cool-toned bubblegum-pink shade with a matte finish embraces endless possibilities — working wherever your day or career path takes you,” reads the description on the MAC website.

Images posted to the brand’s Instagram feed show the shade modelled on Barbies with a range of skin tones.

The move is the latest in a string of high-profile projects for Mattel’s Barbie, which unveiled a ‘Barbie Wellness’ collection featuring a meditation doll earlier this year.

Of course, the global icon is no stranger to beauty collaborations, either, partnered with the retail giant Sephora in 2018 on a Sephora x Barbie collection that took the form of a throwback, 1980s-style boombox.

MAC, for its part, has a long history of launching collections with famous faces, such as Nicki Minaj, Patrick Starrr, Jade Jagger and more.

