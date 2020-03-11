Converse unveils first genderless clothing collection

Converse has unveiled its first-ever clothing collection designed for body shape, not gender.

Appropriately entitled Shapes, the new collection will offer a set of five core pieces in only four sizes globally, whereas traditionally, Converse notes that there are 14 common sizes across men and women’s ranges.

With the collection based on the belief that size is not an identity, Converse hopes that Shapes will become a new everyday essential when it launches in summer 2020.

In a bid to be more sustainable as well as inclusive, the garments will be made from a mix of 50% recycled cotton and 50% virgin cotton.

The brand also already has plans to launch the Utility Fleece later this year and Court Ready in 2021, two collections designed for the skate and basketball communities which, along with Shapes, will be designed to allow easy movement and encourage individual expression.

“When starting design from a nontraditional place, there are endless opportunities to reimagine everything from construction to sizing to materials,” says Jonathan Tappan, VP of Global Apparel at Converse.

“Shapes is the perfect example of how to meet the consumer in their element. By bringing functionality, inclusivity and comfort to everyday clothes, we believe we can really change the game.”

