 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Lifestyle 11.3.2020 02:49 pm

David Tlale opens up about his collaboration with Avon

Hayden Horner
PREMIUM!
David Tlale opens up about his collaboration with Avon

David Tlale. Picture: Avon

The fashion designer says the beauty company and his brand complement each other by being forces to be reckoned with.

South African fashion icon David Tlale may be known for his mysteriously dark shades and ensembles, but this award-winning designer’s personal journey is as colourful as the rainbow that always leads him to pots of gold. The once shy child from Vosloorus on Johannesburg’s East Rand realised early on that success brought respect and, with his mother as his muse and cheerleader, Tlale has settled for nothing less than gold in everything he pursued. From clinching the titles of dance champion and scout leader in his teens to creating a clothing empire, Tlale’s passion for fashion seems to have no...
Related Stories
Converse unveils first genderless clothing collection 11.3.2020
Six celebs show us how to rock hot hair accessories 5.3.2020
Essential elements in a successful safari look 2.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.