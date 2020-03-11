David Tlale opens up about his collaboration with Avon

South African fashion icon David Tlale may be known for his mysteriously dark shades and ensembles, but this award-winning designer’s personal journey is as colourful as the rainbow that always leads him to pots of gold. The once shy child from Vosloorus on Johannesburg’s East Rand realised early on that success brought respect and, with his mother as his muse and cheerleader, Tlale has settled for nothing less than gold in everything he pursued. From clinching the titles of dance champion and scout leader in his teens to creating a clothing empire, Tlale’s passion for fashion seems to have no...

South African fashion icon David Tlale may be known for his mysteriously dark shades and ensembles, but this award-winning designer’s personal journey is as colourful as the rainbow that always leads him to pots of gold.

The once shy child from Vosloorus on Johannesburg’s East Rand realised early on that success brought respect and, with his mother as his muse and cheerleader, Tlale has settled for nothing less than gold in everything he pursued.

From clinching the titles of dance champion and scout leader in his teens to creating a clothing empire, Tlale’s passion for fashion seems to have no limits.

Now, Avon, the multilevel multibillion-dollar marketing company of beauty, household and personal care items has partnered with the designer in their David Tlale X Avon campaign.

The Citizen managed to steal Tlale away from his sketch pad to chat to him about the collaboration, his use of bold colours and patterns, and partnering with a beauty range that advocates and generously contributes to the eradication of breast cancer.

How did the David Tlale X Avon collaboration come about?

Avon has always been a nostalgic brand for me. For instance, I remember the times when my dear mother and sisters were using Avon products, and the feelings they had were so joyful and overwhelmingly pure.

So, the collaboration was based on sharing those emotions with everyday ladies.

The journey started when I met the managing director for Avon, Mr Mareletse, who had advocated for our collaboration.

I learnt about and understood the values that Avon stands for, changing women’s lives and communities at large, and so we agreed on the collaboration.

This is not the first time you’ve joined forces with a leading brand. How is the Avon marriage different to past partnerships?

Avon is women-centric and we at David Tlale try our best to emphasise the role women play in our lives. So, one could say the marriage was destined to happen and we’ve never been prouder.

David Tlale tends to be seen as an affluent brand, but truly we’re for everyone and similarly to Avon, we’ve always wanted to be in every household. That is why Avon and David Tlale fit so perfectly together.

You are known for creating magic with black. How does it feel moving back to colours again?

Of course, we create magic with black, but many of our collections have stunning colours in them. Colours which embrace our diversity and the multifaceted South African identity.

Therefore, it was easy to embrace the vibrant colours and produce a range which does justice to our identity both as a brand and a nation.

What went into the creative process for your new range?

David Tlale has always been an aspirational brand but the creative process for this range was more aligned towards accessibility and trying to reach the everyday woman.

That is why each product, at its heart, has a different lady in mind.

We used Tsonga and Pedi geometric patterns for the print and thereafter fused colours which tend to make every woman feel good and as though they belong to the David Tlale movement.

Avon is quite an important advocate and supporter of women and breast cancer awareness. How does it feel to be part of such an important campaign?

It’s an honour to a part of such a campaign. If we, even in some small way, can raise awareness of the enormity of breast cancer and provide support to the movement, we would have played a significant role.

More importantly, using fashion as a medium to advocate for women is a powerful way to ensure that the status quo of fashion is shifted from just being a privileged industry to an industry that cares and changes lives.

Your Avon range is quite bold. Are you paying homage to the confidence and bravery of the survivors of breast cancer and mastectomy?

Yes, because the disease is not going away any time soon and we have to move forward with this reality.

We hope that we can, in our unique way, give strength and pay respect to the survivors with boldness and unmistakable beauty.

Avon, much like the David Tlale label, is quite a mainstay in South Africa. What makes the two brands complement each other?

Avon is known for being mainstream and David Tlale aspirational, therefore we complement each other by being forces to be reckoned with – not only in business, but by changing many lives and ensuring a better way of living.

