Tried & tested trends: Trichotin Hair Regenesis

Hair loss and thinning can be compounded by not having the right amount of nutrients in your body.

There are key ingredients which medical professionals advise you look out for when trying a hair supplement. Some of these are biotin, calcium, vitamin A, iron and magnesium.

Most hair-loss tablets promise many things and are difficult to stomach because of their size.

That’s why Trichotin Hair Regenesis seems to be very different to the rest. This once a day before breakfast tablet is easier to take.

The green tablet that combats hair loss is packed full of vitamins and nutrients that help regenerate the hair and make it thicker and fuller.

Some people who have tried it said it helped make their hair shinier.

Recommended for women of all ages who are going through hair shedding or any sort of hormonal changes due to pregnancy, menopause or stress.

My recommendation would be to try it for a month before assessing the results.

But as with all supplements, speak to your healthcare practitioner beforehand.

Price: R438 for a month’s supply

Available at: www.fusionlabsonline.com/stockists

