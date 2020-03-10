What to expect at the Beauty Revolution Festival 2020

Last year the Beauty Revolution Festival took Sandton by storm, hosting all of South Africa’s massive beauty community under one roof.

This year the two-day festival takes place on 13 and 14 March at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

The festival will also give you the opportunity to meet and greet your favourite makeup artists, beauty startups, bloggers, Insta-stars, hairstylists, and hair and beauty brands and retailers.

The exclusive masterclass lounge is set to be one of many key features available to experience at the festival.

Masterclasses will be taking place between 10am and 5pm and will be hosted by MC Nandipha Mqoco.

The masterclass lineup includes Cape Town’s mega beauty babe, Rushana Isaacs; certified artist to the stars, Marco Louis; major glam girl Mihlali Ndamase; and daring darling Kandy Kane.

For all your hair tips and tricks, Candi & Co will complete the selection of top artists in the lounge with a special guest appearance by rapper Nadia Nakai.

You can purchase tickets to Beauty Revolution Festival through iTickets on www.beautyrevolution.co.za.

