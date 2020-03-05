Six celebs show us how to rock hot hair accessories

Adding a few accessories can give your hair a makeover that will have you looking cute, cool and superchic all at the same time.
Take a look at the celeb guide to trendy accessories for your tresses.
Linda Mtoba – Clips and grips
Keep it fancy and fun like this beauty influencer with lots of shiny hair accessories.
Nadia Jaftha – Stylish scrunchies
Almost every girl owned a scrunchie back in the day. They’ve made a comeback in a big way and the bolder and brighter, the better!
Minnie Dlamini – Bling for your braids
Jazz up your braids with beads and gold strings like Minnie.
Mihlali – Awesome Alice bands
Like scrunchies, Alice bands are back with a vengeance. You can find them in any colour and texture too.
Boity – Easy-peasy scarfs
Scarfs are not only for your neck, they look good on your hair too. Be like Boity and add a trendy one to your hair to complete your look.
Zinhle – Bucket hats for bad hair days
And if all else fails, just pop on a super trendy bucket hat and Bob’s your uncle!
