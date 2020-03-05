Lifestyle 5.3.2020 03:28 pm

Six celebs show us how to rock hot hair accessories

Megan van den Heever
Mihlali Ndamase.

Life’s too short for boring hair, but that doesn’t mean you have to chop it all off or dye it a drastic colour.

Adding a few accessories can give your hair a makeover that will have you looking cute, cool and superchic all at the same time.

Take a look at the celeb guide to trendy accessories for your tresses.

Linda Mtoba – Clips and grips

Keep it fancy and fun like this beauty influencer with lots of shiny hair accessories.

Nadia Jaftha – Stylish scrunchies

Almost every girl owned a scrunchie back in the day. They’ve made a comeback in a big way and the bolder and brighter, the better!

Minnie Dlamini – Bling for your braids

Jazz up your braids with beads and gold strings like Minnie.

Mihlali – Awesome Alice bands

Like scrunchies, Alice bands are back with a vengeance. You can find them in any colour and texture too.

Boity – Easy-peasy scarfs

Scarfs are not only for your neck, they look good on your hair too. Be like Boity and add a trendy one to your hair to complete your look.

Zinhle – Bucket hats for bad hair days

And if all else fails, just pop on a super trendy bucket hat and Bob’s your uncle!

