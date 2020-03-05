Six celebs show us how to rock hot hair accessories

Adding a few accessories can give your hair a makeover that will have you looking cute, cool and superchic all at the same time.

Take a look at the celeb guide to trendy accessories for your tresses.

Linda Mtoba – Clips and grips

Keep it fancy and fun like this beauty influencer with lots of shiny hair accessories.

Nadia Jaftha – Stylish scrunchies

Almost every girl owned a scrunchie back in the day. They’ve made a comeback in a big way and the bolder and brighter, the better!

Minnie Dlamini – Bling for your braids

Jazz up your braids with beads and gold strings like Minnie.

Mihlali – Awesome Alice bands

Like scrunchies, Alice bands are back with a vengeance. You can find them in any colour and texture too.

Boity – Easy-peasy scarfs

Scarfs are not only for your neck, they look good on your hair too. Be like Boity and add a trendy one to your hair to complete your look.

Zinhle – Bucket hats for bad hair days

And if all else fails, just pop on a super trendy bucket hat and Bob’s your uncle!

This article appeared first on All4Women

