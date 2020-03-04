Three of the best dating apps to help you find love

Compared to 10 years ago, the dating game has changed. We live our lives in a virtual world and meeting people in the gym or club is so last season.

So how can you put our best foot forward in the online space and what options do you have to sign up, start a convo with as many hotties as your heart desires and line up the dates?

Millions of South Africans are using online dating apps to find their ideal match. While some are free, others are not. It is an online market that is ever-changing. Orbit Gum suggests a few apps for dating success:

Afrointroductions

This major dating app in Africa is simple but unique and allows you to meet singles who are serious about being ready to mingle.

It’s been around for a while and proved successful for many girls and guys.

Advanced features include a wide user base, detailed filter characteristics, a counter at the top to notify you of the number of active users at a given time and a free basic account with supplementary membership preference.

InterracialMatch

This app provides the opportunity to look for a partner from a different race. Unlike other courting applications, singles in SA can extend dating to all races living in the country.

It has a varied user base and great features: in-app messaging ability, instant notifications from potential matches, subscription membership options, and safety and security features to verify the information and images uploaded.

Tinder

This app is very popular and it continues to gain more users every day.

Some of its features include free subscription as well as paid membership, advanced swipe system, and “Rewind” and “Boost” options to stick out among others.

The “Super Likes” option allows users to create outstanding profiles to attract potential partners. Its success is down to it being fun, fast and easy to use.

Once you have chosen the app, what’s next and how can you shine brightest online to attract your perfect match?

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Don’t leave anything blank in your profile

Be honest. Truth is truly attractive

Don’t hide your face in your profile photo

Make it easy for people to talk to you

Have a mix of photos

Don’t write a novel

Add as many personal details as possible

Get a little romantic

Be your wonderful, wacky self.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.