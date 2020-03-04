Inside the R40m Everton mansion everyone’s raving about

In yet another episode of ‘talking about things we can’t afford’, a R40,000,000-million mansion listing has left social media users complaining about the economy, rent and salary as reasons why they can’t afford the lives they dream of.

The mansion has been described as “gracious, spacious and unlike anything you’ve ever seen” on Property24.

It boasts nine bedrooms, eight garages, a parking area, pool, garden and flatlet.

You’ll need to gross at least R1,264,689 a month and be able to pay R379,406 monthly to even be considered a potential buyer for this mansion.

Social media user Thuthu Zondi said: “Kate please have me in contact with the person who buys this house, I really need a job. I’ll do the gardening, or house chores am very good in making the bed, using the washing machine. I was also a security guard, could guard the fridge, kitchen and the garage… Food tasting is also one of my specialities,” while Bunny Sithole Mametja said: “We are poor here on Facebook unemployment is out of control try twitter or Instagram, but wait Instagram is full of fake people claiming to be rich.”

