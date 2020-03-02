Essential elements in a successful safari look

In faraway lands, the depths of the jungle, under a blistering sun in the city, or on a simple outing to the beach, safari looks will be in vogue this summer, especially chic variations on what will be one of the main trends of the season.

Although there were plenty of safari silhouettes on the runways for major labels in the 2020 spring-summer shows, it is not the easiest look to adopt without overdoing it, or not doing enough.

Here is a rundown on safari essentials for this summer when the trend is set to reach its peak.

Cargo pants or shorts

As every chic and intrepid traveller knows, you cannot set off for an exotic destination without a pair of khaki or beige cargo pants in your suitcase, especially if you are planning on sporting a safari look.

Casual and ultra-functional with multiple pockets, these military-style pants can be paired with a simple tank top or a light-coloured linen shirt.

Fortunately, there were plenty of cargo pants on the catwalks during the 2020 spring-summer shows, so they shouldn’t be hard to come by.

However, those of you who can’t contemplate the thought of pants in the middle of summer can always opt for the alternative of cuffed mini-shorts with pockets.

A safari jacket

An obvious must-have piece for a chic safari look, the safari jacket was originally devised for the male military wardrobe, before it was reinterpreted in women’s wear versions by Yves Saint Laurent at the end of the 1960s.

The advantage of these jackets is that they can be worn with virtually anything: all kinds of pants, most notably jeans; skirts; and a wide range of footwear, including ankle boots, strappy sandals and even heels.

They are also easy to accessorise with belts of all kinds, and for those who feel they are a little too mannish, they have also been reworked as safari dresses.

All in all, safari jackets offer a great way to combine style and comfort throughout the season.

Khaki

A key colour for many safari looks, khaki offers a discreet touch of camouflage that can be useful out in the wilds and also in the urban jungle.

Those embracing the safari trend may consider putting together an entire outfit in khaki to create what the French call “le total look”.

Alternatively, it can readily be combined with many other colours including brown, beige, cream, white, and even black.

Last but not least, if you are looking for accessories, cat-skin prints are a particularly good match for the safari look.

