Statement hair partings are the latest trend

AFP Relaxnews
Lucy Boynton arrives at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Picture: John Salangsang / Shutterstock

Whether you’re a straight-down-the-middle kind of person, or you prefer a deep side flip, this season is all about the embellished parting.

That is, according to the celebrities who have been spotted recently championing elaborate hair accessories on the red carpet.

Lucy Boynton

Actress Lucy Boynton’s Oscars beauty look involved a pearl-encrusted parting created by hairstylist Jenny Cho.

The creative took to Instagram to reveal that she used Moco de Gorila gel to attach the flat-bottomed pearls to the star’s hair for a memorable look that complemented her classic red lipstick and spiky lashes.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron made her dark roots look impossibly glamorous at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January, with the help of a classic accessory: Tiffany & Co diamonds.

The actor’s hairstylist Adir Abergel attached a bracelet by the luxury jeweller to her centre part, taking to Instagram to shed light on how he threaded the piece through the hair.

Andrew Gn

Fashion label Andrew Gn’s Pre-Fall 2020 fashion show saw models wearing braided cornrow hairstyles dotted with pearls of various sizes, drawing attention to the pattern of the style’s partings. Statement earrings completed the look.

