Erykah Badu vagina fragrance incense sells out within minutes

Please note: The following article contains strong language

Musician, doula and actress Eryka Badu (Erica Abi Wright) is laughing all the way to the bank after stock of her “Badu Pussy Premium Incense” sold out within minutes of her launching her Erykah Badu’s Badu World Market online store on Thursday afternoon (US central time).

The announcement of her decision to make vagina-scented incense was met with shock and awe earlier this month and saw Badu become the subject of much ridicule.

Sniffs*

"Oh, are you wearing Erykah Badu's Vagina? Yeah, I can smell it." ???????????????????????????? — Ms Visual Korobela ????️ (@JustMeka_) February 7, 2020

Gwyneth Paltrow vagina candle = Stupid. Erykah Badu vagina incense = pic.twitter.com/qCTvl5W6Ad — Vantablack Biggie (@gr8tvaluebiggie) February 7, 2020

So we getting that Erykah Badu vagina scent incense/perfume or nah..? — $Pace Hippie Do$ ???????? (@NovaTheGOD95) February 7, 2020

However, the incense was among the first things on her store to sell out alongside vinyls of her album Worldwide Underground and her “Eye Heart Badu” hoodies.

Additional T-shirts, hoodies, footwear, and vinyl are still available.

Speaking to 10 Magazine about her decision earlier this month, Badu explained that she had decided to capitalize on an urban myth that had been doing the rounds about her, given her very public dating history.

“There’s an urban legend that my pussy changes men. The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

Among the ingredients in the fragrance are ashes from Badu’s own burnt underwear, a practice she employed while trying to pinpoint a signature scent for her products.

The sales figures should bode well for Badu who plans to release more fragrances named after her songs.

READ NEXT: Vaginal discharge: when to get worried

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.